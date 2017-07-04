COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Organizers advertise the Doo Dah Parade as a “celebration of liberty and lunacy.”

When parade participants showed up by free will on Independence Day, they proved them right.

“People need a chance to vent and this is a good place to do it,” says parade brewmaster Todd Law. “But you’ve got to be open minded and you’ve got to accept all views.”

The reasons to march at the 34th annual event varied. So had political and social messages, while others simply wanted to dress up and have a good time.

Former boxing heavyweight champion and Columbus native Buster Douglas was the “not-so-grand” marshal.

“It’s awesome. It’s an awesome experience,” says Douglas.

