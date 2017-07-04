Annual Columbus Doo Dah Parade celebrates “liberty and lunacy”

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Organizers advertise the Doo Dah Parade as a “celebration of liberty and lunacy.”

When parade participants showed up by free will on Independence Day, they proved them right.

“People need a chance to vent and this is a good place to do it,” says parade brewmaster Todd Law. “But you’ve got to be open minded and you’ve got to accept all views.”

The reasons to march at the 34th annual event varied. So had political and social messages, while others simply wanted to dress up and have a good time.

Former boxing heavyweight champion and Columbus native Buster Douglas was the “not-so-grand” marshal.

“It’s awesome. It’s an awesome experience,” says Douglas.

PHOTOS: Doo Dah Parade 2017

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s