Another university in Ohio bans use of tobacco on campus

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Another university in Ohio is now officially tobacco-free.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Wright State University’s new policy took effect Saturday at the school’s campuses in Dayton and Celina. The policy prohibits smoking and the use of other tobacco products.

The University of Akron and Kent State University also have bans on tobacco products that took effect Saturday. Ohio State University and Miami University already were tobacco-free.

Wright State made the decision to ban tobacco products last November. The policy was approved about five years after the school first considered the move.

The state’s higher education department recommended in 2012 that all public universities in Ohio be tobacco-free.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s