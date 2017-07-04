One person dead, suspect in custody after multiple shootings

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A man is in custody after a multi-county manhunt launched from multiple shootings Tuesday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirms Jeffrey Ryan Holsinger, 31, is in custody after allegedly fleeing two shooting scenes in Ross County.

Ross County deputies said one person was shot and killed near Browns Chapel Road in Clarksburg on Tuesday evening. The victim has been identified but a name has not been released.

A second person was injured in a separate shooting in Ross County and was taken to a hospital in Columbus for treatment. No information on that person has been released.