Better Call Jackson shows how technology can help keep us safer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It doesn’t take long for a thief to run up charges on a stolen credit card, impacting the credit score of the victim.

But technology than can improve our lives can also keep us safer.

Betty Craft decided she wasn’t going to be a victim after she lost her credit card. Less than two weeks ago, Betty received a fraud alert. It showed where her lost card was used.

She was not far from that location and just missed the people who illegally used her card. The operator of the business was able to provide Betty with security footage of the suspects.

After filing a police report, Betty posted the footage on social media. She was going a step further than most crime victims, but it’s that proactive approach that all of us should follow.

“If those tools are available to the consumer, they should use them. It also helps police in the investigation,” said Central Ohio Crime Stopper Coordinator Detective Regina Dudley.

Tonight on NBC4 at 6pm, Better Call Jackson has several tips on how to use these same tools to protect yourself.