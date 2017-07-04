Chomping champs face off at July 4 hot dog eating contest in New York

By Published:
Current men's champion Joey Chestnut, of San Jose, Calif., holds a tray of hot dogs during the weigh-in for the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn Borough Hall, in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017. Chestnut weighed-in at 221.5 pounds. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Record-setting eaters are gearing up to gobble at the renowned Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.

Nine-time champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is defending his title Tuesday at the showdown on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Chestnut’s facing Matt “The Megatoad” Stonie in a rematch. Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his own Coney Island record.

Current women’s champion Miki Sudo, left, of Las Vegas, and challenger Michelle Lesco, of Tuscon, Ariz., feed each other a hot dog Monday, July 3, 2017, during the weigh-in for the 2017 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn Borough Hall, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Meanwhile, Miki Sudo is hoping for a fourth title in a row as she confronts Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas in the women’s competition. Sudo powered through 38 1/2 hot dogs and buns to beat Thomas last year. But Thomas holds the women’s record, at 45 franks.

The chowdown showdown usually draws thousands of spectators and is televised on ESPN.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s