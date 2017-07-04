Knife-wielding man fatally shot after ramming state trooper’s car

VANDALIA, OH (WDTN) – The Ohio State Patrol is piecing together details after a fatal officer involved shooting.

The incident started near the intersection of National Road and Ranchview Drive in Vandalia, just north of Dayton, around 1:30am Tuesday when a trooper was writing a ticket at a routine traffic stop. A man unrelated to the stop rammed into the trooper’s squad car.

Investigators say the man got out of the car with a knife and threatened the trooper. When backup arrived, the man refused to drop the weapon and charged at officers. The trooper shot and killed him. A witness says he could hear the man urging officers to shoot him.

The trooper did suffer some minor injuries when his squad car was rammed. The Ohio State Patrol says the incident appears to be random.

The investigation will be turned over to the county prosecutor.