New mocha-flavored Oreos hit store shelves nationwide

EAST HANOVER, NJ (WCMH) — Coffee and chocolate lovers, rejoice! You now have the perfect excuse to eat cookies for breakfast.

Oreo has finally released the new, limited edition Dunkin’ Donuts mocha-flavored Oreo cookie. It’s a tasty trifecta: chocolate and coffee-flavored crème sandwiched between the chocolatey goodness of the classic Oreo cookie wafers. The new cookies were first mentioned in an Instagram post by The Junk Food Aisle in April, and now the cookies are coming to a store shelf near you.

This isn’t the first time that Oreo and Dunkin’ Donuts have teamed up to satisfy your taste buds. In the past, Dunkin’ Donuts has offered Oreo donuts and Oreo hot chocolate.

The mocha-flavored Oreos are the latest variation of the classic snack, which also introduced limited edition of blueberry pie and jelly donut-flavored cookies.