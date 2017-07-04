Orwell Police officer revived with Narcan after accidental overdose from exposure to unknown substance

(Photo courtesy: WEWS via CNN Newsource)

ORWELL, OH (WCMH) — A northeast Ohio police officer had to be treated for an accidental overdose while he was on patrol.

According to WEWS, the Orwell police officer was responding to a property complaint when he was exposed to an unknown substance.  Authorities said the unnamed officer was showing signs of a possible overdose and was given Narcan to reverse it. The officer was then transported to Geauga Hospital for observation. He has since been released.

Two Orwell firefighters that responded to help the officer developed minor skin irritations after coming into contact with the officer’s patrol car. The firefighters have also been released from the hospital. The officer and firefighters are said to be in good condition.

