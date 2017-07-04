NORTHAMPTON, N.Y. (WTEN) — A New York police officer died after he was struck by a car while he was trying to help a deer that had been struck by another vehicle.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC4 sister station WTEN that an off-duty Northville police officer stopped around 10:05pm Monday to render aid to an injured deer lying in the middle of the road on Route 30 about half a mile south of the Northville Bridge. A driver headed northbound then struck the officer, killing him.

Police have not yet identified the officer killed in the accident as efforts are still being made to notify his family.

Police do say the officer was a retired Gloversville police officer, currently working part-time for the Village of Northville Police Department. He had also worked part-time for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office several years ago.