WATCH: Wounded warriors explain what Independence Day means to them

U.S. Navy Published:
Handout: U.S. Navy

CHICAGO (US NAVY) — This 4th of July, Team Navy wounded warrior athletes are explaining what Independence Day means to them.

They’re among 39 athletes who are competing on behalf of Team Navy in the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games – an event that introduces wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. Approximately 225 service members and veterans from the U.S. military, as well as the United Kingdom and Australia are competing until July 8 in Chicago.

The Navy, in partnership with the city of Chicago, is hosting this year’s event, which marks the first time the DoD Warrior Games have been held off a military installation. The Games demonstrate the incredible potential of wounded warriors through competitive sports and provides a tremendous healing power for athletes. The competition provides a means to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect of those who serve their country.

Team Navy is comprised of athletes from Navy Wounded Warrior – Safe Harbor, the Navy’s sole organization for coordinating the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill, and injured Sailors and Coast Guard members, providing resources and support to their families.

This story is a handout provided by the U.S. Navy.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s