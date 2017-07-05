Columbus Dollar General store robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man who robbed an east Columbus Dollar General Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:05pm Wednesday at 1500 East Livingston Avenue.

According to Columbus police, a man jumped over the counter while displaying a handgun. The man demanded money from the registers.

The employees gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a male black in his mid-20s, standing between 5’6 and 5’10” and weighing between 140 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black knit hat, black sunglasses, a green button up long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 614-645-4665.