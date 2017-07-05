DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — A woman shot and killed a man who forced his way inside her home late on Tuesday night.

Police say the man was a suspect in “serious crimes” committed against the woman on Monday.

According to police, the man went to the woman’s house in the 200 block of East Fairview Avenue around 11 p.m. on Tuesday and forced his way inside.

When the man went into her home, the woman shot and killed him.

Police say the man and woman are believed to be in their 50s or 60s.

Authorities would not say what “serious crimes” the man was suspected of committing.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the incident.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.