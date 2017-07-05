DUI enforcement promotes safety during deadly weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 4th of July holiday weekend was a deadly one on Ohio roads. As of Tuesday morning, 14 people had been killed in crashes since Friday, June 30th.

That number was only expected to climb as the holiday came to an end.

During the holiday weekend in 2016, 13 people were killed. Eight of them died in alcohol-related accidents.

NBC4’s Katie Ferrell spent the 4th of July with an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper looking for impaired drivers.

Every time Trooper Joseph Frilling clocks in, he has one goal: make the roads just a little bit safer.

His biggest concern during the 4th of July holiday weekend?

“For me personally, it’s impaired driving,” said Trooper Frilling. He said there’s just no excuse to drive drunk.

“It’s a very, very, selfish crime to commit. It’s too easy to avoid, just call for a taxi,” he said.

Another thing on Trooper Frilling’s radar is people who aren’t wearing their seatbelt.

“As you’ve seen, we’ve passed a couple people now that don’t have their seatbelts on. As we were just discussing, it’s too easy to snap your seatbelt on the freeway, it will save your life.”

Trooper Frilling didn’t just hand out tickets to violators He also stopped to help a pair of women stranded because of a flat tire.

On his shift, his goal, is everyone gets home safe.