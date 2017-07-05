DUI enforcement promotes safety during deadly weekend

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 4th of July holiday weekend was a deadly one on Ohio roads. As of Tuesday morning, 14 people had been killed in crashes since Friday, June 30th.

That number was only expected to climb as the holiday came to an end.

During the holiday weekend in 2016, 13 people were killed. Eight of them died in alcohol-related accidents.

NBC4’s Katie Ferrell spent the 4th of July with an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper looking for impaired drivers.

Every time Trooper Joseph Frilling clocks in, he has one goal: make the roads just a little bit safer.

His biggest concern during the 4th of July holiday weekend?

“For me personally, it’s impaired driving,” said Trooper Frilling. He said there’s just no excuse to drive drunk.

“It’s a very, very, selfish crime to commit. It’s too easy to avoid, just call for a taxi,” he said.

Another thing on Trooper Frilling’s radar is people who aren’t wearing their seatbelt.

“As you’ve seen, we’ve passed a couple people now that don’t have their seatbelts on. As we were just discussing, it’s too easy to snap your seatbelt on the freeway, it will save your life.”

Trooper Frilling didn’t just hand out tickets to violators He also stopped to help a pair of women stranded because of a flat tire.

On his shift, his goal, is everyone gets home safe.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s