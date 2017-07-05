Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies suspect in deputy-involved shooting

BREMEN, OH (WCMH)— Fairfield County Sheriff Dave Phalen has identified the 27-year-old suspect injured in a deputy-involved shooting, Saturday.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, four deputies were dispatched to a Bremen area home around 11:15pm Saturday after receiving multiple calls about a man behaving violently. The caller told dispatchers that the man had a knife and was making threats with it.

While deputies were in route, deputies made contact with the male subject, later identified as Keen Romine, 27, as he was driving toward Bremen. Romine was stopped on West Main Street, and deputies attempted to speak with him. The sheriff’s office said Romine was uncooperative and refused to put the knife in his possession down. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Romine then made an aggressive movement toward one deputy, and the deputy, identified as George Carsey, responded by discharging his firearm and shooting Romine.

Romine was transported to Fairfield Medical Center and was then flown by helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. The sheriff’s office said Romine is in stable condition at this time.

The shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.