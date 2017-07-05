Greenfield neighbor talks about the victims and the suspect in multi-county manhunt

GREENFIELD, OH (WCMH) — A tragic Fourth of July for several Southwest Ohio Counties after a days-long shooting spree and manhunt ended in Franklin County.

The crime spree started in the community of Greenfield in Highland County on Tuesday at 2:12 pm.

Authorities said Steve Mottie Jr. and his father Steve Mottie Sr. were at his home on the 1100 block of Ford Ave., when sheriff investigators allege Jeffrey Holsinger, 31, pistol-whipped the father and tied him up. When a deputy arrived at the home he found the son dead, shot in the chest lying on the bathroom floor.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Holsinger left that scene and went across the road to the 400 block of Milburn St., where he allegedly carjacked neighbor Jessie Lytle, fleeing with him in his vehicle, a Saturn into Ross County. Authorities said Lytle was shot multiple times in a hunting preserve on the 8000 block of Rapid Forge Rd. in Ross County, but was able to flag down a passerby for help.

Rob Hill Jr. lives three houses away from the crime scenes in Greenfield and knows the victims and the suspect. He said he went to high school with Holsinger in the 90s.

“He was a smart kid in high school, got good grades he was a good kid in school,” Hill said.

He said Mottie Junior had just moved in to help his father.

“He moved in with his dad, Mottie Senior, I guess he was going to take care of him then all this happened yesterday,” said Hill.

The sheriff said the victims and suspect all knew each other for years.

Steve Mottie Senior was able to get untied and the sheriff said he ran to a neighbor’s home who called 911. Hill said he hopes Lytle survives his gunshot wounds.

“Jessie is a good guy.”

Asked if he knew Lytle in school? “No, I just worked on his cars, that is what I do for a living, he was just a friend and we hung around the neighborhood,” Hill said.

Holsinger had a hearing Wednesday afternoon and is just charged with aggravated robbery.

The sheriff said they are waiting for him to be extradited back to either Ross or Highland Counties.