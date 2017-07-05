Lancaster Police looking for teen missing in central Ohio

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department is looking for a teen missing in the central Ohio area.

Police say 15-year-old Madilynn Arnett may be the area of Cedar Hill Road in Lancaster or in the Pickerington area near Carriage Lane.

Arnett is about 5′ 4″ tall and 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster Police at (740) 687-6680.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.