Meet some real life Golden Girls

SARASOTA, FL (SNN) Sarasota, Florida has its very own “Golden Girls” scenario, but the three women also go by a different nickname.

The “Cha-Cha” girls – Gilda Saakes, Cindy Mennicke, and Gisela Espinos, all love to dance and live under one roof.

Saakes’ daughter, Gilda Dennis, cares for the senior women.

“It was out of necessity for everyone, we needed an easier way to care for them, they needed care,” Dennis said. “We went ahead and pooled their resources, purchased the house, and so they all now live here together.”

Now, Dennis lives just two houses down from her mother Gilda, aunt Gisela, and mother-in-law Cindy.

“They would not really be able to live independently, each of them on their own, they can live here together with our support,” Dennis said.

Dennis has another job, but care-taking has become her priority.

“So we provide the mechanics of their day-to-day life,” she said.

Like regulating their medication, handling bills, and bringing dinners over.