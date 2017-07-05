Minnesota teen survives slashed jugular from teammate’s skate during hockey practice

By Published: Updated:

PRIOR LAKE, MN (KARE) A high school hockey player from Prior Lake, Minnesota is recovering from a life threatening injury, after his teammate’s skate sliced open his jugular vein.

“His leg had kicked up when I was reaching for the puck, and it caught me on the side of my jugular,” said Michael Spinner. “I then saw blood come out of my neck, and I rushed immediately off the ice.”

The team from Holy Family Catholic High School was practicing at Braemar Arena in Edina when the accident happened.

Michael’s coaches held a hockey sock against the wound until an ambulance could arrive.

“The coaching staff are really the heroes in this,” said Bob Spinner, Michael’s dad. “They basically saved my son’s life. He would have bled out before the ambulance arrived had they not done what they did.”

Spinner says his son lost 30 percent of his blood volume before doctors at Hennepin County Medical Center could repair his jugular.

“They have cleared me to go the the USA National Development Camp, and I’ll be there in ten days,” said Michael. “Back on the ice.”

He says when he starts playing again, he’ll wear a neck guard.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s