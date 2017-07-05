One injured in police-involved shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was shot by a Columbus police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday evening.

It happened around 10:30pm on Shoupmill Drive in Columbus.

According to police, the suspect had a knife and was shot by police.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

