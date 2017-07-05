Orphan to All-American: Senior shows off skills at Columbus volleyball tournament

COLUMBUS – When he plants his feet and leaps into the air, it looks as if Zevan Williams is not bound by the laws of gravity. His 43-inch vertical leap results in spectacular spikes on the volleyball court. It’s a major reason why he was named a high school All-American this year as a senior at Clovis High School in Clovis, CA. His remarkable skills are on display this week in Columbus at the USA Volleyball Boys Junior National Tournament, the biggest volleyball tournament in the nation.

He flies so easily, yet so many moments in his young life could have kept him down.

Zevan has no idea who his father might be. His mother gave birth to him while she was in an Alaskan jail. Just weeks after she was released she died from a drug overdose. Zevan’s aunt, Sheri, then took custody, and along with her partner, Patti Bogoshian, they raised Zevan for nearly nine years.

But, again, Zevan would mourn the loss of a mother. Sheri developed a brain tumor and the following complications led to her death. Patti then assumed the role of primary caretaker, raising Zevan herself for the past nine years.

Zevan found a new family in volleyball, taking up the sport in 7th grade and soon excelling in it. He also played football in high school, but he leaned toward volleyball to pursue his college future. As a leaping 6’4” athlete, he found many interested schools. He signed a scholarship to play at UC-Irvine, a national college volleyball powerhouse, this fall.