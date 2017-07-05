Pickerington PD working to identify those responsible for causing panic at July 4th celebration

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — The Pickerington Police Department is working to identify those responsible for panic at the fireworks show after the rumor that there was a shooting.

The department addressed the rumors on Facebook, stating “The rumors of a shooting that took place at the Pickerington July 4th festivities are INCORRECT.”

Police say several juveniles induced panic by yelling, screaming and telling others to run for no reason.

A crowd of people began to run and several children were knocked to the ground. There were only minor injuries reported.

Pickerington Police are working to identify those responsible for causing the panic.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (614) 575-6911.