Pres. Trump land in Poland for 16-hour stop

FILE - In this June 22, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s trip to Europe (all times EDT):

10:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Poland ahead of an outdoor address in Warsaw on Thursday and energy talks with European leaders.

Air Force One landed in Warsaw on Wednesday night to kick off Trump’s visit to Poland and Germany, where he will attend an international summit with world leaders.

Trump is expected to receive a friendly welcome in Poland despite skepticism in Europe following his first visit to the continent.

Trump will address the Polish people on Thursday in a speech from Krasinski Square and have meetings with the presidents of Poland and Croatia. He’s also expected to discuss energy with about a dozen European leaders.

The visit will come before Trump’s high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit Friday.

