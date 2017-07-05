Registered sex offender from Columbus sentenced to 55 years in prison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man will spend 55 years in prison for sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl.

According to court documents and testimony, 48-year-old Thomas A. Sweeney enticed a 14-year-old female to take explicit pictures and send them to him on his phone. He also tried to coerce her into engaging in sexual activity with him, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

After a three-day trial, A U.S. District Court jury convicted Sweeney on January 20, 2017 of sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography and committing a sexual offense against as minor as a registered sex offender. Judge Watson sentenced Sweeney to a 45-year prison term on each of the first three crimes and ordered him to serve them concurrently, plus an additional ten years for committing a sexual offense against a minor as a registered sex offender.

Sweeney had previously been convicted in 2004 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape involving a minor. He was sentenced to two consecutive terms of five years in prison for that conviction.