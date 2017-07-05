Teachers ask legislators to end part of certification program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor John Kasich vetoed 47 provisions in the budget last week.

One of the items he vetoed is year three of the Ohio teachers resident educator program called RESA.

Dozens of teachers gathered at the Statehouse on Wednesday, upset with Governor Kasich’s veto. The House and Senate voted to get rid of year three of the RESA program, with the support of many teachers.

Jennifer Curry is a teacher at Monroe Elementary School in Cincinnati who was excited to hear the legislature voted to get rid of year three of the program. Now, she’s disappointed Governor John Kasich is trying to keep it.

“We’re trying to get the house and the senate to come together and override his veto,” said Curry.

The Resident Educator Summative Assessment, better known as RESA, began is for all new teachers 2011. The completion of RESA results in a professional license.

“Our problem with it is the year three, in year three you have to video tape your lessons, write essay upon essay upon essay about why you’re a good teacher why you deserve your license essentially,” said Curry.

The teachers who gathered at the Statehouse on Wednesday say the third year of the program takes away from a lot of their personal time and all the money that goes into that part of the program could be better spent on the kids.

“We are just very frustrated that a company can decide whether or not we keep our license,” said Curry.

John Fortney, a spokesman for the Senate majority says that’s why the house and senate want that area taken out of the program. He says it’s going to save a lot of money that’s being outsourced.

“What we support is we can do this better in-house in the state of Ohio,” said Fortney. “We don’t need to pay a California company $2 million to run our own in-house teacher certification program here in the state.”

Governor John Kasich thinks year three of the assessment program is important to keep as he released in his veto message.

“Having a program that provides feedback and support to teachers in their first years of teaching is critical for student success and for retaining teachers,” said Kasich.

It takes a three-fifths vote to override Governor John Kasich’s veto that equals out to 60 votes in the house and 20 votes in the Senate.