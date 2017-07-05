Transgender Florida deputy finds peace and acceptance

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (WESH) Deputy Rebecca Storozuk is the first sworn deputy sheriff at Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office who is openly transgender.

Born Peter Storozuk, the 29-year-old is an Army veteran and became an Orange County deputy in 2012.

Storozuk said that the Pulse tragedy is part of her inspiration to transition. She said Pulse was a place that she really enjoyed and felt safe.

“Not every day is a guarantee you need to start living your life and be proud of who you are,” she said.

A proud moment for Rebecca came when she legally changed her name, even all the way down to her name tag.

“I for some reason thought the older generation, I thought they were going to have bad reactions and I was shocked. No one batted an eye to be honest with you” she says.

She said she is happy she doesn’t have to pretend to be somebody different when she walks outside.

