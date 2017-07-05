COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon after being shot in east Columbus.

It happened around 4:22pm on the 400 block of Mayfair Avenue.

Both victims were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. One was taken in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

Witnesses said one of the victims was around eight years old, the other around two.

According to Columbus police, two men were seen throwing a gun from a car in the area of 1688 Penfield Road shortly after the shooting.

