40 rescued, 1 missing after flash flooding in Tennessee state park

By Published: Updated:

COOKEVILLE, TN (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who became stranded in flash flooding at Cummins Falls State Park.

Jackson County officials tell local news outlets that emergency crews arrived on the scene around 1 p.m. Wednesday after a flash flood rushed through. Jackson County EMS Director Keith Bean says the water rose about 3 feet (1 meter) in a matter of minutes.

Bean says 27 people were trapped on the side of the gorge, three on an island in the middle of the creek, and about 10 people were trapped downstream from the falls. Everyone was rescued from the flash flooding except for a 73-year-old woman, who remains missing.

While they have yet to find the missing woman, authorities said Thursday evening they found the remains of someone else.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s