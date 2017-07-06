Boy, 12, reported missing after fight in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in west Columbus.

According to Columbus police, Ricci Romea Rader was last seen Thursday afternoon having an altercation with another juvenile in al alley in the area of Clarendon Avenue and Midland Avenue.

He is described as a white male standing 4’9″ and weighing 92 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing matching a gray basketball jersey and shorts. There was a green stripe down both the jersey and shorts. He was also wearing black tennis shoes and red and blue plastic frame glasses. The frame of the glasses could be broken.

Anyone with information about Rader’s location is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.