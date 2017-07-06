Children recovering after east side shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The two young children caught in the crossfire of a shooting on the east side Wednesday afternoon are both now in stable condition.

Police said the 2-year-old girl and her 8-year old brother were not the intended targets.

Their mother, Kyla Marshall, said she’s feeling very grateful today, but she’s not relieved just yet. Her son was fighting for his life last night and was upgraded to stable condition. However, she said he’s not out of the woods. He may have to go back into surgery Friday or Saturday.

Marshall described from a parent’s perspective what their family has been going through over the last 24 hours.

“Hell. It’s been hell,” she said. “I couldn’t stop crying. I couldn’t stop crying.”

Marshall got the worst call of her life at work on Wednesday afternoon.

“My husband called me the first time and then he called me the second time that’s when I picked up and he’s screaming, ‘The kids got shot!’ That’s all I heard, ‘The kids got shot!'” she said.

Neighbor Jada Adams called 911 after she heard Marshall’s husband yell for help.

“I’m looking at this little boy and there were moments when he was looking me dead in my eyes, so it was really hard for me to concentrate on the phone, because I really thought I was going to watch that little boy die,” said Adams.

She said she doesn’t understand why this happened.

“Kids are innocent kids don’t hurt anybody,” said Adams. “It’s summer. Kids just want to go outside and go play and then two of them ended up getting shot.”

The Marshall’s have four children. All of them were playing outside together, when at least two people started shooting at each other around 4 p.m.

Their kids were caught in the crossfire, both struck by bullets.

“Watching your kids in the hospital, although the 2-year-old is ok, just watching her cry… and she really can’t do anything because she’s got needles and stuff in her arms right now and my son, just laying there, but he has been responding,” said Marshall. “The baby, of course, I don’t think she knows what’s happening, because she just keeps saying, ‘Ouch!’ because of the wound.”

Police found a gun dumped in someone’s yard less than 10 minutes south of here. A neighbor there said it’s a shame that children getting hurt by guns is becoming so common.

“They don’t care. They just shot two kids,” said Edward Smith. “What do they care about a kid finding a gun?”

She said she doesn’t know who shot her kids or why it happened. Right now, she said she’s focused on their recovery.

“Stop the violence. I can’t say it too much, stop the violence, because innocent people are getting shot out here and it’s not right. It’s not right,” said Marshall.