City seeks feedback on Short North parking plan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After 18 months of work, the City’s Department of Public Services revealed its proposal for a pilot parking plan to residents living in the Short North neighborhood.

A large portion of those in attendance was not happy with what is being put forward by the city department.

One of those residents is Jen Wooster-McBride. She’s a former Chief Operating Officer for a company called Parking Solutions.

“I am disappointed that the city is using this as an opportunity to monetize the streets, rather than protect a residential neighborhood,” said Wooster-McBride.

There were a few in attendance that took a different stance. Steve Hurtt, a long-time Short North neighborhood resident, disagreed with the majority of those in at the meeting.

“I think that it is a plan that is going in the right direction, we’ve been working on it a long time,” said Hurtt.

Once the residents were given a briefing on the plan, they demanded an opportunity to ask questions and get answers as a group; as opposed to having individual conversations between residents and staff.

The question and answer session was tense as some residents sought answers the staff could not provide.

On several occasions, staff had to move on from one topic to another, in an effort to respect everyone’s time.

At the end of the meeting, residents did have a chance to look at some of the displays set up by staff. Some seemed genuinely interested in looking at them.

The next public meeting will be held on July 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Junior Achievement of Central Ohio, 68 E. Second Ave.

A full look at the proposed plan can be found here.

https://www.columbus.gov/publicservice/parking/proposed-short-north-pilot-program/