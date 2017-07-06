Columbus man pleads guilty to attempting to support ISIS

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Columbus man has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS, and will face up to 20 years in prison.

Aaron Daniels, 20, also known as Harun Muhammad and Abu Yusef, was taken into custody at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a months-long investigation in 2016, as he attempted to leave Columbus and join ISIS in Libya.

Officials said he reached a plea deal in June, and announced it Thursday, July 6.

Authorities allege Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.

