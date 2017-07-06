Hanscom Air Force Base evacuated after vehicle tests positive for explosives

BOSTON, MA (WCMH) — A bomb squad has been called to Hanscom Air Force Base after a truck tested positive for explosives.

According NBC Boston, Hanscon Air Force Base has been evacuated after security officials detected possible explosives in a vehicle at the base’s gates.

The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad has been called to the scene.

Bomb squad, Air Wing at Hanscom AFB, potentially suspicious truck at gate. Area near gate has been evacuated. Will update when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 6, 2017

Vandenberg Gate closed, some bldg evacs initiated. 0 injuries. More info when we have it. https://t.co/QhHdajMzhf — Hanscom AFB (@Hanscom_AFB) July 6, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

