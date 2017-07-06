Hanscom Air Force Base evacuated after vehicle tests positive for explosives

BOSTON, MA (WCMH) — A bomb squad has been called to Hanscom Air Force Base after a truck tested positive for explosives.
According NBC Boston, Hanscon Air Force Base has been evacuated after security officials detected possible explosives in a vehicle at the base’s gates.
The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad has been called to the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
