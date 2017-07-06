Lindsay Lohan wants Americans to ‘stop bullying’ Pres. Trump

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2014, file photo, actress Lindsay Lohan performs a scene from the play, "Speed the Plow," during a photocall at the Playhouse Theatre in central London. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lindsay Lohan is asking the nation to “stop bullying” President Donald Trump.

Loahn made the call on Twitter responding to a user who had shared a Breitbart story.

“THIS IS our president,” Lohan tweeted. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”

Lohan also called the president’s family “kind people.”

“As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?” she wrote in another reply on Twitter.

Lohan’s support for the president come 13 years after Mr. Trump made comments about the then 18-year-old on the Howard Stern Show, People reports.

“She’s probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed,” Mr. Trump said in reference to Lohan. “How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they’re always the best in bed?”

When those comments resurfaced in the 2016 election campaign, Lohan’s representative issued a statement saying in part, “Lindsay is choosing to focus on the positive things happening in her life and has decided to disregard the comments made about her by Presidential nominee Donald Trump.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s