COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Grove City officials, along with the Columbus Division of Police, arrested a man for failure to register as a sex offender after he reportedly made Facebook posts stating his intention to commit a crime on a child.

Travis Kennedy, 25, was arrested July 4.

Columbus Police say they received numerous emails with screen grabs of Kennedy’s alleged posts.

