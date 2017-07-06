Neighborhood block watch coordinator helps reduce crime on east side

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– A far east side homeowner is committed to ensuring crime stays out and off of his street.

Jimmy Justice works hand-and-hand with local police and those in his community.

“The best defense against crime is an informed, observant neighbor,” said Justice.

Now he has taken his own message and put it into action.

He’s a neighborhood block watch coordinator and wants his community to be as safe as he can make it.

Every week he compiles crime stats for the Waggoner Corridor and sends it to 6,600 residents.

It show the crimes committed, their location, and how the crime changed month to month and also year to year.

He does not want to be a cop so he is doing the next best thing.

Justice creates avenues for people, who live within a two mile radius from the intersection of Waggoner and Wengert Roads to communicate crime they’ve experienced or witnessed.

“If they don’t call in a crime when they see it or when it happens to them, they’re part of the problem,” said Justice.

He simply wants to catch crime trends before it’s too late, but he knows he will never completely stop crime.

So Justice reminds people to lock their car doors and close their garages to disrupt what he believes is the recipe for crime.

“Perpetrator, victim, and the circumstance, you take away one of them you can’t have a crime,” said Justice.

He believes his plan for reducing crime is something all Columbus neighborhoods can follow.

