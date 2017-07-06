Neighbors say CPD officer justified in shooting knife-wielding man

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The morning after Columbus Police say a dozen residents witnessed a nine-year CPD veteran shoot a knife-wielding man in a northeast Columbus, those who saw the shooting take place say the officer was left with no other choice.

The woman who initially called 911 tells NBC4 she heard an argument escalate to the point of a woman screaming.

“He came out with a knife and charged the officer,” a neighbor who only wanted to be identified by Jimmie, his first name, tells NBC4. “The officer was definitely justified in shooting him.”

The man is 35-year-old Joseph Delay, who is in serious but stable condition at Grant Medical Center. Delay is being charged with two counts of felonious assault. Records show he pleaded no contest to an assault charge in 2011.

Police say they recovered a total of three knives at the scene.

When police arrived and told Delay to drop the knives, he didn’t obey orders. At that point, police and witnesses say they used a stun gun on him twice, but it seemingly had no effect. Armed with at least one steak knife, he charged the officers, at which point they drew their weapons and one officer fired two shots before administering first aid on the victim.