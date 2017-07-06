Officials searching for missing Lynx stolen from Wisconsin petting zoo

DELAVAN, WI (WTMJ) Two exotic cats have been stolen from a petting zoo in Delavan, Wisconsin.

“Someone came through the gates, scoped out the barn and stole our two baby Lynx,” says Animal Gardens Petting Zoo worker and performer Christine Zerbini.

All the workers had been enjoying a party for the 4th of July the night before the holiday. They came back to check allthe animals and head for bed. Zerbini says around 11:30 p.m. the Animal Gardens surveillance video caught a black truck driving onto the grounds and leaving with, Mowgli and Blue, the 8 week-old Siberian lynx.

“They are about the size of a three-month-old kitten but stockier and bigger paws,” she says.

Despite looking cute and cuddly the Lynx are not pets. They will become 80 pound cats. The Animal Gardens’ fear is whoever has the animals might think they can raise them.

“They do require extra care. You cannot feed them cat food. You can’t feed them milk. They have a special diet,” Zerbini said.

The theft was reported to police who have the surveillance video. But workers are also worried someone with no experience in raising exotic animals has them and might try to sell them on the black market.