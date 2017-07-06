Ohio ranked 35th most patriotic state in the country

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Only 15 states were less patriotic than Ohio, according to WalletHub.

According to WalletHub, to determine the most patriotic states in the country, they analyzed two dimensions, including military engagement and civic engagement.

Military engagement assessed several factors including number of military enlistees and veterans per 1,000 civilian adults.

The factors that affected civic engagement include adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election, volunteer rate and civic education requirements.

Ohio came in at 35 with a score of 34 for military engagement and 26 on civic engagement.

Virginia was the most patriotic state, according to WalletHub’s data, with New Jersey finishing last.

However, the Midwest scored poorly in general with Kentucky coming in at 36, Indiana at 40, Michigan at 43, and Illinois at 49.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s