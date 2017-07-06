COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Only 15 states were less patriotic than Ohio, according to WalletHub.

According to WalletHub, to determine the most patriotic states in the country, they analyzed two dimensions, including military engagement and civic engagement.

Military engagement assessed several factors including number of military enlistees and veterans per 1,000 civilian adults.

The factors that affected civic engagement include adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election, volunteer rate and civic education requirements.

Ohio came in at 35 with a score of 34 for military engagement and 26 on civic engagement.

Virginia was the most patriotic state, according to WalletHub’s data, with New Jersey finishing last.

However, the Midwest scored poorly in general with Kentucky coming in at 36, Indiana at 40, Michigan at 43, and Illinois at 49.