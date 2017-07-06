One injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Mifflin Township

MIFFLIN TWP., OH (WCMH) — Mifflin Township police say one person was injured Thursday in an apparent drive-by shooting.

The victim sustained several gunshot wounds and is in an unknown condition. Police say it happened in the 2300 block of Mecca Road around 11:15am.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

