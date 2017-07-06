Oregon man says he was fired from Home Depot for attempting to stop kidnapping

By Published:

PORTLAND, OR (KGW) A Portland, Oregon man was fired from Home Depot after violating the company’s safety policy.

Dillon Reagan, 32, said he was just trying to save a child from a possible kidnapping.

“At the time, the only thing I was thinking about was the child’s safety,” said Reagan, who had worked at Home Depot for four years.

On May 12, Reagan said he was finishing his shift in the store’s tool rental center when things turned chaotic. He said a coworker yelled at him for help after witnessing a violent, domestic dispute in the parking lot.

“I stepped outside and sure enough, there’s this lady whose frantic and crying, ‘Somebody help me please! He’s stealing my kid, he’s kidnapping my child!'”

Reagan and his coworker excused themselves from the store and called police. Reagan said, at the dispatcher’s urging, they followed the man on foot until police responded about three blocks away. After giving their statements to police, Reagan said they returned to the store about ten minutes later.

Reagan said he didn’t think much of it until his supervising manager scolded him.

“He said, ‘You did the wrong thing. You should have just gone back to work,'” recalled Reagan.

Reagan said on June 19, he was fired from Home Depot, and chastised again for his actions on May 12.

Home Depot did say they reversed their decision after looking at Reagan’s situation, but he said he’d not go back to work for the company.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s