PORTLAND, OR (KGW) A Portland, Oregon man was fired from Home Depot after violating the company’s safety policy.

Dillon Reagan, 32, said he was just trying to save a child from a possible kidnapping.

“At the time, the only thing I was thinking about was the child’s safety,” said Reagan, who had worked at Home Depot for four years.

On May 12, Reagan said he was finishing his shift in the store’s tool rental center when things turned chaotic. He said a coworker yelled at him for help after witnessing a violent, domestic dispute in the parking lot.

“I stepped outside and sure enough, there’s this lady whose frantic and crying, ‘Somebody help me please! He’s stealing my kid, he’s kidnapping my child!'”

Reagan and his coworker excused themselves from the store and called police. Reagan said, at the dispatcher’s urging, they followed the man on foot until police responded about three blocks away. After giving their statements to police, Reagan said they returned to the store about ten minutes later.

Reagan said he didn’t think much of it until his supervising manager scolded him.

“He said, ‘You did the wrong thing. You should have just gone back to work,'” recalled Reagan.

Reagan said on June 19, he was fired from Home Depot, and chastised again for his actions on May 12.

Home Depot did say they reversed their decision after looking at Reagan’s situation, but he said he’d not go back to work for the company.