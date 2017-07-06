Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) — Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
According to Reader, an investigation by the Pike County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force uncovered a drug trafficking ring being directed by Richard Smith, an inmate inside an Ohio prison.
Reader says other individuals involved in the ring were trafficking methamphetamine, and heroin believed to be containing fentanyl, throughout the county.
During a search warrant at six locations in Pike County, 23 individuals were arrested in relation to the case.
