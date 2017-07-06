Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) — Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

According to Reader, an investigation by the Pike County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force uncovered a drug trafficking ring being directed by Richard Smith, an inmate inside an Ohio prison.

Reader says other individuals involved in the ring were trafficking methamphetamine, and heroin believed to be containing fentanyl, throughout the county.

During a search warrant at six locations in Pike County, 23 individuals were arrested in relation to the case.

PHOTOS: Pike County Drug Bust Arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Elvie Royster •Wanted for questioning in this investigation •Konvicted Family gang member •May have ties to other gangs April Smith: •Ties to “Good Fellas” gang •Ties to MS-13 gang Ashley Crabtree •Ties to “Good Fellas” gang •Ties to MS-13 Ben Hatmacher •Ties to Konvicted Family gang Brian Carter •Ties to Konvicted Family gang •Ties to “Good Fellas” gang •Ties to MS-13 gang Brian Lawson •Ties to Konvicted Family Brittany Ruth •Ties to Konvicted Family Chasity Gillenwater •Ties to Konvicted Family gang •Ties to “Good Fellas” gang •Ties to MS-13 gang Christopher Smith •Ties to Konvicted Family gang Claudia Wicker •Ties to Konvicted Family gang Courtney Crabtree •Ties to other Konvicted Family gang members David Crabtree Jr. •Member of Konvicted Family •Ties with MS-13 •Ties to “Good Fellas” gang David Crabtree Sr. •Father of Konvicted Family gang member Donyiel Montgomery •Ties to Konvicted Family Gang William Schneider •Ties to Konvicted Family gang Jackie Smith •Ties to Konvicted Family gang Richard Smith •Listed as affiliated with the gang “Good Fellas” •Ties to Konvicted Family gang •Claims to have ties to MS-13