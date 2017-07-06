South Carolina soccer league orders no yelling by parents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Some South Carolina soccer fields are likely to be quieter this September.

Local media report the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association is implementing rules designed to keep parents and spectators from yelling at players, referees and coaches.

The association says the “Silent September” rules will be in effect for all league games.

The association says inappropriate heckling and poor behavior by fans prompted the rules.

There can be no cheering or jeering by parents and visitors at the games.

The rules allow referees to ask coaches to ask parents to be quiet if there is yelling. A second violation requires coaches to ask fans to be quiet. A third violation will result in the violator being removed. If either the coach or fan refuses, the game will be stopped.

