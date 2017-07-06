MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A 7-year-old child was attacked by a dog in Manor on Monday, as shown in shocking video released by the Manor Police Department on Wednesday.

Manor police officers were called to Callan Court for a report of a dog attack just after 8 p.m. on July 3. The child was playing in a yard when the dog, described as a pit bull mix, ran out of a house as its owner opened the door.

Home security video obtained by Manor police shows the dog chasing the child and attacking him as he tries to run away. The owner of the dog is seen following the dog and trying to pull his dog off the boy, police say, describing the attack as “unprovoked.”

The child, Brison Aldrige, had bites to his left and right upper thigh, as well as the left side of his back. Brison was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

Wednesday KXAN spoke with Brison and his family in their home.

“Oh it was terrifying, a neighbor child comes up to you and says Brison is being attacked by a dog — and I mean there are so many things that go through your mind,” said Shauna Aldridge. “I just took off running to go see and the neighbors had already stepped in and helped.”

Aldridge says her neighborhood is very tight-knit, in fact her son remains friends with the children who live in the home where the dog came from. But she added that the dog that attacked her son was known to be aggressive, and she didn’t allow her kids to go in that home because of the dog.

“I just want people to be aware, if there’s any way we can make this so this doesn’t happen to someone else’s child,” Shauna said. She believes neighbors, dog owners and police all play a role in preventing bites like this. “I feel like it’s everybody’s job, it’s important in getting that out there, getting the knowledge out there. I feel like [Brison] should be able to get out into the street and play without being afraid of a dangerous dog.”

Brison, who his mom describes as an active, outdoorsy child, is now spending his summer on the couch and in pain.

Shauna said she hasn’t spoken to the adult who owns the dog since the biting, but she hopes their children remain friends. In fact, one of the children in that home, 12-year-old Thomas Armendariz, spoke with KXAN with permission from his parent.

“My dad was going to take my dog for a walk and there were a bunch of kids playing outside, and the leash broke and [the dog] got outside, and he saw Brison first so he charged after him,” Armendariz said.

He came out of his house to see his dog, Chucho, biting Brison in the thigh, and tried to stop the attack.

Armendariz said that the police took Chucho and he believes his dad is recommending that Chucho be put down.

“It makes me a little sad because he was the family dog and we’ve had two dogs die before him,” Armendariz said, hanging his head. “To Brison’s family, we are so sorry for the incident, we are so sorry for my dog biting Brison, we are so sorry.”

The dog was taken to the Austin Animal Center and has been placed on a 10-day rabies quarantine watch. The dog’s owner agreed to surrender the animal, police said.

Manor Police say the dog owner will be getting city ordinance citations for having an unregistered dog, an unprovoked attack, no proof of rabies vaccination and having an animal at large. Those citations will lead to a total of $400 in fines. Manor police added that it is possible that the dog’s owner could be charged with a third degree felony for an attack by a dog.

Sgt. C. Struble with Manor police explained that this biting is one of the most extreme biting cases their department has seen. They respond to calls about dogs frequently, but often those calls are about dogs at-large or noise complaints.

He also explained that dogs within the city of Manor must be registered with the city. There are around 100 dogs registered so far. The city of Manor has steps in place to start a dangerous dogs list, but no dogs are currently listed in their system.