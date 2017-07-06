VIDEO: Columbus Police looking for teen car theft suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two teens who are suspected of stealing a Toyota Corolla from the Circle Mart on Tamarack Circle.

Police say a group of teenagers were loitering outside the business when a customer pulled up and went inside with his car still running. Two teens stole the vehicle, which was located on Sugarmaple Drive later so damaged, it had to be towed.

Police say the first suspect, the driver, was wearing a white t-shirt, camouflage/green shorts, and white tennis shoes. The second suspect, the passenger, was wearing a light green hoodie, light blue jeans, and brown boots.

Police say they are hoping to identify the two suspects.

Anyone with info on this case is asked to contact Det. Fitzpatrick in CPD’s Auto Theft Unit at 645-0139 or dfitzpatrick@columbuspolice.org.

