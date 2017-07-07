3D mammograms offers key early cancer detection

By Published:

MANATEE, FL (SNN) When it comes to cancer early detection is key.

According to BreastCancer.org, one in eight women will develop breast cancer, and more than 40,000 will die from the disease this year alone.

“3D mammography allows us to screen patients for breast cancer in a more accurate way than 2D mammography,” says gynecologist Dr. Kinnari Desai.

Rather than taking four compressed pictures, a 3D scan looks at the entire breast, separating tissue and identifying small tumors that would otherwise be missed.

“It’s almost like a panoramic view of your entire breast and then it slices those images in millimeter segments so it’s sort of like flipping through a book,” explains Desai.

Having a 3D picture provides a 41% increase in invasive cancer detection, and compared to other scans it can catch cancer 15 months early.

