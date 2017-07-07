Bomb squad removes old mortar round from Licking Co. property

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Bomb squad members were called to a property in Licking County after an old mortar round was found in the ground.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the assistance of the Columbus Division of Fire Bomb Squad were called to the 5800 block of Linnville Road after the landowner found what appeared to be an old mortar round.

Deputies say the round was unearthed while the landowner was excavating the property.

The bomb squad was able to safely remove the mortar and deputies say it posed no threat to the surrounding area.

No information was provided as to how the mortar may have ended up in the area.