Columbus Police investigating body found in trunk of vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a body was found inside a trunk of a vehicle in the Hilltop area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:55am, police were called to the 300 block of S. Wayne Avenue on the report of a body found.

Police say a person’s body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle.

Police continue to investigate.

