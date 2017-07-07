DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Friday a 13-month-old baby from Dayton died from a suspected drug overdose in May.

The Coroner told NBC4 sister station WDTN-TV Friday 13-month-old Mari’onna Allen died on May 3 at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Test results show the death was caused by fentanyl and carfentanyl intoxication.

Police say the child was left in the care of a grandmother and her friend while the mother and her boyfriend went out for the evening. Investigators do not know how the baby got the drugs but say a number of people were in the home on Fairview Avenue at the time.

The baby was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where she died.

Days later, the 42-year-old grandmother was found dead in a Riverside motel. Police say a needle found near her body leads investigators to suspect an overdose.

Charges in the case are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

WDTN-TV went to the home of the child and while out crews were there an argument began. Three women arrived and began yelling at man who lives in the home where the child died. One of the women claimed to be related to the baby and shouted at the man, blaming him for the death. That same woman threw a rock through a car window at the home.

Police say that woman could face charges. The three women are being sought by police.