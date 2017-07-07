Delta flight returns to Seattle after assault

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a Delta Airlines flight bound for Beijing returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

KOMO-TV reports Sea-Tac Airport spokesman Perry Cooper says the incident happened on Delta flight 129 Thursday night.

Cooper says a man in first class assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes into the flight.

Cooper says passengers then helped restrain the man until the plane landed back in Seattle.

Delta said in a statement “The passenger was restrained on board and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident.”

Officials say two people, including the flight attendant, were injured and taken to a hospital.

Officials said the flight would leave for Beijing later Thursday night.

