Dozens of snakes, pool full of alligators found at LA-area home

By Published:

THOUSAND OAKS, CA (AP) — Authorities found alligators and venomous snakes at a Southern California home where animal control officers say a cobra had gotten loose and terrified neighbors.

Los Angeles County officials served search warrants Thursday at a home in Thousand Oaks and a rural property just outside the city.

The Los Angeles Times reports the warrants were requested after a neighbor recently reported seeing a cobra slithering through the area. Animal control public information officer Don Barre says the neighbor drove a car over the snake, killing it.

The Times reports investigators removed at least 84 snakes, and led the homeowner Todd Kates away in handcuffs.

In 2014 an albino monocled cobra escaped and eluded capture for days. That snake was eventually captured, but not before biting a dog.

No arrests were immediately announced. Authorities say the owners have permits but they appear to be in violation of animal-keeping rules.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s