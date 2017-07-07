Dozens of snakes, pool full of alligators found at LA-area home

THOUSAND OAKS, CA (AP) — Authorities found alligators and venomous snakes at a Southern California home where animal control officers say a cobra had gotten loose and terrified neighbors.

Los Angeles County officials served search warrants Thursday at a home in Thousand Oaks and a rural property just outside the city.

The Los Angeles Times reports the warrants were requested after a neighbor recently reported seeing a cobra slithering through the area. Animal control public information officer Don Barre says the neighbor drove a car over the snake, killing it.

The Times reports investigators removed at least 84 snakes, and led the homeowner Todd Kates away in handcuffs.

In 2014 an albino monocled cobra escaped and eluded capture for days. That snake was eventually captured, but not before biting a dog.

No arrests were immediately announced. Authorities say the owners have permits but they appear to be in violation of animal-keeping rules.